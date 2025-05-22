Candidate for Amherst Town Supervisor calls for new direction for former Westwood Country Club

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — A candidate for Amherst Town Supervisor is advocating for a new direction for the Westwood Country Club, just weeks after officials announced plans for the long-dormant site.

The area has remained unused for nearly two decades, prompting Erie County to propose a nearly $7 million investment to convert the club into a new golf course and park.

'Going to be a tremendous place': Erie County to take over Westwood Country Club property in Amherst

Republican candidate Dan Gagliardo held a press conference on Thursday to announce that the renowned golf course design firm Nicklaus Design, founded by golf legend Jack Nicklaus, would tour the former country club this Saturday. Gagliardo emphasized the need for a reasonable assessment of the project cost before any decisions are made regarding its future.

“We want to understand what the project will involve and whether it will be worthwhile for the town and county,” Gagliardo said. "Having the Nicklaus stamp on it would be an exceptional asset."

This announcement comes just a month after Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa revealed that the county and town plan to develop the site into a nine-hole golf course and passive park, named Willowdale. Following years of delays and controversies, the town has preserved the property, and Erie County is set to fund its development with a $6.7 million investment.

“You’re not gonna see baseball fields or soccer fields, but you’re going to see people riding their bikes and walking with their families," Poloncarz said when explaining the vision for Willowdale. "There will be waterfowl viewing areas, providing a wonderful new facility for our communities.”

Gagliardo’s vision contrasts with the county and town’s plan, as he calls for greater transparency in the process.

“People need to know, you just can't start throwing these plans out there expecting to understand,” he said.

In response to inquiries, Democratic candidate Shawn Lavin declined to comment. However, Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa would need to approve the Nicklaus Design tour, which has not yet been finalized.

As of now, the Amherst Town Board is expected to vote on the Willowdale proposal in the coming months, determining the future of the Westwood Country Club site.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.