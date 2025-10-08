'It's heartbreaking': Amherst community mourns beloved teacher and coach

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — The Amherst community is grieving the loss of 52-year-old Jason Beckman, a longtime educator and coach who touched countless lives during his nearly three-decade career with the Amherst Central School District.

Police say Beckman was found dead in the Niagara River on Tuesday. His body was recovered a day after his truck was found about 50 feet offshore.

Beckman served as varsity football coach, boys varsity bowling coach and Amherst Middle School physical education teacher.

In a brief statement, the school district noted he "taught and coached countless students."

"The Amherst Central School District mourns the death of Jason Beckman who has been a member of our school family for more than 29 years. In his role as an Amherst Middle School physical education teacher, a varsity football coach and boys varsity bowling coach, Mr. Beckman taught and coached countless students. As a community we are grieving and plans are in place to support faculty, staff and students during this difficult time." - Amherst Central School District

"It's heartbreaking, it's a huge loss," said Frank Wolf, founder of WNY Athletics.

Clare Peifly, an Amherst High School graduate, remembers Beckman as more than just an educator.

"He's a father, he's a husband, he was a teacher, he's a coach, he was a mentor," Peifly said. "And like, just losing someone like that, it's just very tragic."

"He was one of the first teachers that made an impact on me while I was there," she said.

Peifly transferred to Amherst Middle School and was struggling to find her way when Beckman became her health teacher.

"I just had a hard time, like, making friends and talking to people," she said. "So he gave me a lot of advice, like after class and stuff, with just making friends and trying to, like, put myself out there. So he was definitely more than just a teacher. He was also a mentor."

Beckman also coached Peifly's boyfriend in football.

"He was a very good mentor to him as well," Peifly said. "We were just talking about it as well, and he was saying, you know, outside of the class and outside of, like the field, he just helped so many people and gave them so much advice on things."

Wolf described Beckman's impact on Western New York high school sports as monumental.

"Jason cared about the players, not even just all the Amherst kids. He was essential to Western New York high school football. He was always there, helping out section six," Wolf described.

"He just coached the right way," he said. " It wasn't necessarily always about the wins and losses with Jason. He just wanted to make sure that these kids were set up for the future."

"I think he will remain in people's hearts forever," Peifly said.

The Amherst School District described itself as a "grieving community" and said plans are in place to support faculty, staff and students during this difficult time.

