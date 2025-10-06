Investigation underway after vehicle drove off Niagara Scenic Parkway and into Niagara River

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a vehicle drove off the Niagara Scenic Parkway and into the Niagara River near the Bird Overlook on Monday.

The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. on Monday. New York State Park Police responded along with State Police, Niagara Falls Police and Niagara Falls Fire Department.

Police said around 10:49 a.m. the Park Police Marine unit located a vehicle submerged in the river near the scene, about 50 feet offshore. Crews are assessing access and removal options. Police said drone assets from multiple agencies, a State Park Police Rescue Vessel, State Police Aviation and Underwater Dive team members and shoreline foot search assets were all utilized in the search effort.

NC News Service

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the incident and New York State Park Police and Niagara Falls City departments are continuing to assist in the search effort.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Park Police at (716) 278-1777.