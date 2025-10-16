‘I truly believe they are the right fit’: Potential buyer for former Radisson Hotel on Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, NY (WKBW) — A Grand Island eyesore could finally be on the brink of new development. The former Radisson Hotel, situated along a prime stretch of the Niagara River, has been vacant for nearly three years. But 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley is learning exclusively that there's serious interest from a potential buyer.

WKBW Former Radisson Hotel on East River Road.

“And it's my hope that they'll be able to complete a sale and get this done,” remarked Jose Graci, Grand Island Town Board Member.

Garcia tells me he has learned a real estate broker is very close to finalizing a deal with a company interested in buying the former Radisson Hotel off East River Road.

WKBW Jose Gracia, Grand Island Town Board Member.

“I'm not at liberty to give complete details, but since our last interview, and you were so gracious to post this challenge that we have here in our community,” explained Garcia.

I first reported on this troubled, vacant building back in July.

WKBW Outside the former hotel building.

“And since then, one of our local realtors, Vienna Laurendi, she works for Howard Hanna, she had an investment group come into town for other reasons, but was able to convince them to come take a look at the property and think about the potential and I am very excited. I got to meet these people and talk to them, and I truly believe they are the right fit,” Garcia described.

WKBW Jose Graci, Grand Island Town Board Member.

“Just so our viewers know, you cannot even say where this company is from and what consideration they have for the building, but there is some really hot interest in this property right now?” Buckley questioned. “Absolutely yes, I can't confirm anything. I’d love to, but it's not there yet, and it's not finalized yet, but when it does, I’m sure you'll know,” replied Garcia.

The real estate agent working on the deal confirmed to me in a text message, pending an inspection, "the property is under contract with details of the transaction to be released shortly."

WKBW Vacant Radisson Hotel property on Grand Island.

Meanwhile, Garcia says the current owners, a local architectural firm, are not interested in redeveloping this site and recently stepped up security because of constant vandalism inside. Jose and I walked over to the vacant Radisson Hotel to show me where some of the new cameras are actually located, to watch out for vandalism that has just continued on this property over and over again.

WKBW Jose Graci, Grand Island Town Board Member.

New padlocks have also been added to the doors of the building.

“It seems more like it is vandalism and kids doing things that kids do, which, you know, we don't want them to do that, but it happens in areas that are ignored, and when they get the opportunity, they're going to do it. There’s mold in there. There’s moisture. It's turned into something that's a real problem, and we're really hopeful that if the sale does go through, that we're going to see that change very quickly,” noted Garcia. “It’s my understanding that they've locked and secured these doors, and the cameras are being monitored and being alerted of, and actually, one day after the installation of the cameras, they already saw kids trying to get back into the building, so it is working to an extent.”

WKBW Vandalism inside the former hotel.

Garcia and the real estate agent tell me they're hoping more details about the potential sale and buyer could be available within the next week.