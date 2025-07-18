‘I think it's disheartening for the residents’: Vacant hotel in Grand Island now an eyesore

GRAND ISLAND, NY (WKBW) — The former Radisson Hotel in Grand, shut down nearly three years ago, remains vacant and residents say it’s an eyesore.

“It’s sad to see this place in disrepair the way it is – the overgrown shrubbery, the horrible parking lots,” Brian Monkman, resident.

WKBW Former Radisson Hotel in Grand Island.

“I think it's disheartening for the residents,” stated Jose Garcia, Grand Island Town Councilmember.

When you drive by the corner of Whitehaven and East River roads in Grand Island, you will see the former Radisson Hotel, which was shuttered in December of 2022, now abandoned and deteriorating.

WKBW Jose Garcia, Grand Island Town Councilmember.

I met with Councilmember Garcia at the site.

"Is there a point where you try to do eminent domain?” Buckley asked. “That has been discussed, but for a community our size, that would be a huge expense, in my opinion. It has been discussed. It's always an option, but I think it would be much better served for our community, for this to be restored,” replied Garcia.

JB Early Company of Utah, working locally with an Orchard Park architectural firm, owns the building, with the plan to redevelop the site into apartments and retail. But according to Business First, this property was put back on the market last year.

WKBW Former hotel remains undeveloped.

I did reach out to the local firm on Friday, but have yet to hear back.

Councilmember Garcia has filed a resolution to amend changes to the town's property maintenance rules to fight this blight and penalize property owners who fail to maintain their land.

WKBW Former hotel in Grand Island.

"Our building department would contact the representative and explain to them part of our law does give us the right to post on the building if we get no response, and that would be proper service. With that said, if they don't respond, then we will send a contractor in and do it,” explained Garcia.

WKBW Brian Monkman, resident.

“I'm here today because Mr. Garcia is putting up the proposed change to regulations to allow for the punitive action,” commented Monkman.

Monkman tells me this is a good start because he's tired of seeing this overgrown mess.

“But I’ve heard that there's, you know, raves that are held here. There is vandalism, graffiti,” remarked Monkman.

WKBW Former Radisson Hotel in Grand Island.

This property has great potential for redevelopment since it's located along the Niagara River.

“Every time I pass by this place, I look at it and see it that this is an opportunity wasted,” Monkman noted. “This place has so much potential. We could be another Lewiston.”

Garcia’s proposal is expected to be voted on at Monday night’s town board meeting starting at 8 p.m.

“We hope and pray that somebody will take it over and refurbish it and make it the gem it was,” Garcia said.