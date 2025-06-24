‘I think it's a great idea’: Plans to create Eastern Hills Town Center in Clarence

CLARENCE, NY (WKBW) — Redeveloping malls is an important part of future economic development in suburban communities and a lifestyle option for residents.

Last week, we told you the Clarence Town Board gave the green light to a major redevelopment plan for the Eastern Hills Mall. An environmental review will now get underway, as developers are planning to transform the mall into a town center.

WKBW Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley covers the Northtowns for you, and she talked to some mall shoppers and a town leader about this massive project.

“I’m excited about it,” remarked Pat Nelson, mall shopper.

WKBW Renderings for Eastern Hills Mall.

“It's a great project,” replied Patrick Casilio, supervisor, Town of Clarence.

"I think it's a great idea because now it's just sitting, wasted space. You can't even walk in the mall. We used to meet and walk in the mall,” remarked Mary Harcrow, mall shopper.

WKBW Outside Eastern Hills Mall.

There's a lot of excitement to re-imagine this 54-year-old, once beloved Eastern Hills Mall off Transit Road in the Town of Clarence, becoming a modern-day town center.

The project would redevelop more than one million square feet of space inside the mall and create 1,400 residential units. Along with housing, the future eastern hills town center would feature storefronts, restaurants, entertainment, and offices.

WKBW Patrick Casilio, supervisor, Town of Clarence.

"The goal is — on this site is to have it as a living center that if you wanted to, you'd never have to leave this site,” Casilio stated.

"Of a place where you walk to grocery stores, pharmacies and bars and restaurants and other entertainment venues,” noted Carl Montante, Uniland Development.

WKBW Carl Montante, Jr., Uniland Development.

Uniland Development leader Carl Montante, Jr., talked about this project after last week's planning board approval of concept plans and an environmental quality review. He says it would be a first for Western New York.

Clarence Supervisor Casilio tells me it won't happen quickly but will be built in phases.

“We have to work on our sewer capacity for this site, and once we get over that hurdle, I expect the project to take off rapidly and I know that we advertise that it's a 20-year project, but I could see it in good shape in 10 years,” Casilio said.

Uniland Development Plan for Eastern Hills Mall.

Uniland will need approval of phase one, but the supervisor is certain this project will take off and unlike the difficulties other area developers are having with stalled projects. Casilio tells me this situation is different.

“There's two owners involved. They own all the property. The town doesn't have to come in and condemn property. They're working with the existing tenants like JCPenney's and Flanigan to make sure that they have a home in the future and the owners, and the Town of Clarence are all pulling in the same direction," Casilio said.

WKBW Outside Eastern Hills Mall.

The developer says they're already hearing from residents who want to live at the future center.

WKBW Pat Nelson, mall shopper.

"I might be looking to downsize in the next few years, so that's another very exciting opportunity,” Nelson reflected.

WKBW Mary Harcrow, mall shopper.

"That's what they need for the older population, my gym and everything – restaurants – all right here like others,” described Harcrow.

