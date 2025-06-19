Eastern Hills Mall Project moves forward

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A major redevelopment project is getting the green light to continue.

The Clarence Town Board approving the State Environmental Quality Review Assessment for the Eastern Hills Mall development.

The project would turn the mall into a mixed use space with residential and commercial areas.

The review looked at the environmental, social and economic impacts of the project.

The UNILAND Development Company is overseeing this project.

We spoke with the developers who say there's still more to be done before Phase 1 can begin.

"Once we receive some pre-leasing commitments we'll be able to start planning Phase 1," Carl Montante, VP of Marketing & Strategic Initiatives for UNILAND said. "Then we'll go back to the town and show them what we've come up with and then we'll have to receive approval for our Phase 1 as well. We're looking to make a splash and a real solid impact with this initial phase to get the project up and running."

Officials say the project will take shape in three phases over a 20 year period.