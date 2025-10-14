Hwa Fong Rubber to purchase former Sumitomo Rubber facility and transform it into industrial park

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hwa Fong Rubber has announced its intent to purchase the former Sumitomo Rubber facility and property in the Town of Tonawanda.

According to a spokesperson, the company plans to transform the site into an active industrial park, initially named "HF Tonawanda Industrial Park," for various future uses across manufacturing, assembly, logistics, and technology business operations.

"The site will become home to a dynamic mix of local, national, and international company operations, while ensuring a robust reuse of the longstanding, and important, regional industrial site," a release says.

The company said prospective operators within the park will include automotive-related manufacturing in rubber products, wheel parts, transmissions, chassis, and other components. It intends to create an initial 100 to 250 local jobs at the site and hopes for additional creation from future operators.

“HF Tonawanda Industrial Park is a natural evolution for the former Sumitomo Rubber USA plant location, and we believe this property can successfully transform into a future hub of manufacturing activity and innovation that contributes to both the Western New York and New York State economies." - Alex Chiu, Chief Executive Officer, Hwa Fong Rubber (USA), Inc.

Taiwan-based Hwa Fong Rubber was founded in 1945 and produces a range of rubber products, from powersports, bicycle, industrial, agricultural, passenger car, specialty, truck to bus tires.

The Sumitomo Rubber Facility abruptly shut down in November 2024, leaving more than 1,500 people without a job. Sumitomo said the closure came after an extended examination of the facility's viability, which found mounting material and logistics costs, dated infrastructure, intermittent financial performance and changing market conditions.

The company claimed it implemented cost-control measures, efficiency enhancements, capital investments and other improvements over the last several years. But Sumitomo claimed the changes did not offset the mounting financial losses at the facility.

Some of the employees had worked there for just months, others had worked there for decades. They all told 7 News they had no warning that the entire facility would be shutting down for good.

Following the closure and tour of the facility, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced a task force to address the fallout from the closure.

Sumitomo Rubber confirmed the intent to purchase and said in part, "SRUSA extends its sincere appreciation to Town of Tonawanda leadership, Invest Buffalo Niagara, Empire State Development and the Erie County Task Force for their various efforts to help identify a viable reuse for the property."