'A hurricane to this community': Sumitomo Rubber Plant Closure Task Force seeks solution for future of plant

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — Nearly three months after the Sumitomo Rubber plant in the Town of Tonawanda abruptly shut down, leaving more than 1,500 workers unemployed, local leaders are working together to secure the future of the facility and its displaced workforce.

WKBW Sumitomo shutdown without warning in November.

The newly-formed Sumitomo Rubber Plant Closure Task Force, established by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, met for the first time on Monday, discussing plans to prevent the sprawling 130-acre site from falling into industrial disrepair.

Worker & Community Devastation

Jim Briggs, a representative of the United Steelworkers Union, which represents 1,100 of the laid-off workers, is a task force member. At Monday’s meeting, he described the devastation the shutdown caused for workers and the community.

“This was a hurricane to this community,” Briggs said.

WKBW Jim Briggs, a representative of the United Steelworkers Union.

He compared the loss to the Bethlehem Steel closure in Lackawanna during the 1980s, a reference to the widespread economic fallout from that shutdown.

“In today’s world, because the average size of a manufacturing facility is a lot different than the Bethlehem days, this is our Bethlehem,” Briggs said.

WKBW Sumitomo Task Force.

Sumitomo Rubber shut down its Tonawanda operation last November without warning, causing immediate hardship for workers and their families. The sudden closure has raised concerns about the economic toll on the region and the long-term viability of the site.

Future of Facility

The 11-member task force wants to ensure the property does not become an industrial wasteland. However, Poloncarz expressed concerns about Sumitomo’s ownership of the site, saying the company may prioritize a lucrative sale over community interests.

WKBW Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz leading the task force he created.

“I am worried that Sumitomo may just say, 'We’re here. We’re going to want the largest dollar we can get for this property, and we’ll sell it to that party.’ And it’s not in the best interest of the community,” Poloncarz said.

The task force is committed to preventing the site from being sold to parties that do not align with the community’s goals, particularly ensuring it does not go to a cryptocurrency company.

Moving Forward

“This is not going to happen overnight… it’s a big site, it’s a complex site,” said Tom Kucharski, president & CEO of Invest Buffalo Niagara.

Kucharski, a task force member, confirmed that several companies are interested in the site, but he is not allowed to name them.

WKBW Tom Kucharski, president & CEO of Invest Buffalo Niagara.



“The three expressions so far, are all projects that I think we would find more than acceptable in our region,” explained Kucharski.

WKBW Inside Sumitomo facility.

The site’s extensive infrastructure—especially its electrical and water systems—makes it an attractive prospect for other industries.

Town Supervisor Joe Emminger emphasized the importance of maintaining communication with Sumitomo to discuss water access, as the plant currently provides water to other nearby companies, including 3M.

WKBW Town Supervisor Joe Emminger speaks before the task force.

“We are talking to them, and that’s good news,” Emminger said. “In my opinion, we’re communicating with them as well as everybody’s communicating with them.”

Support for Displaced Workers

In the meantime, efforts to support workers have already been put in place. Three job fairs have been held to assist the displaced workforce, and the union successfully negotiated for one year of health care coverage for former employees. While leaders acknowledge there’s still much to be done, they are optimistic about the progress made so far.

