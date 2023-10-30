‘He just wants to go where he's wanted’: Catholic school option for bullied Buffalo student

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — An update on a story 7 News shared with you last week. A Buffalo Public School student recalled his experiences being bullied with our Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley. And the story caught the attention of a different school community wanting to help.

“It’s super hard because he — he's literally always trying — comes over and always beat me up,” Zachery Cutright, Buffalo student.

9-year-old Zachery Cutright told me he has been repeatedly bullied at Buffalo School #81 in north Buffalo. After our story aired last week, I received an email from St. Andrew’s Day School in the Town of Tonawanda thanking us for sharing his story adding they want to help.

“My school board had reached out and saw the news story and sent it to me and I had watched the clip and then I had reached out to the business office and said what can we do here? How do we help?" commented Pamela Ginnantonio, principal, St. Andrew’s Day School.

“I'm grateful for St. Andrew’s for reaching out. Never in my years, did I think they would reach out. It meant a lot,” reflected Gary Cutright, Buffalo parent. “And just speaking with them on the phone Friday, like I did, you could hear the sincerity in their voices.”

Zachery's father, Gary Cutright, tells me the bullying continues, so he has an interview Tuesday at St. Andrew’s to check out the school.

“We've already made up our minds. We need to — not just Zachery, but his siblings out of Buffalo Schools,” Cutright explained. “He just wants to go where he's wanted and where they will see him as a person and take care of him as a person.”

“Everyone belongs somewhere and needs a safe space,” declared Giannantonio

Cutright says the cost of the private school might be difficult, but he wants to learn more.

Principal Giannantonio says tuition varies, depending on what grade a student is in, and financial programs are available.

The principal tells me that a handful of city school students have come here because they were bullied, but they've also had students from other districts across the area.

“We've had other kiddos from Buffalo. We've had other kiddos from other public sectors. Unfortunately, no one school is perfect,” noted Giannantonio.

12-year-old 7th grader Joseph tells me he transferred to St. Andrew’s after he was bullied at a Clarence School.

“In fourth grade, at my old school, there were a lot of kids that were like picking on me because I love math. I think it's really fun and usually when we went outside for recess, I would work on some math for homework,” recalled Joseph.

"Why do you think kids bully each other?” Buckley asked. “I think it's two reasons: One, so like, they can have higher power, and number two, they can just be like the cool kids,” replied Joseph.

I asked the principal how her school handles reports of bullying.

“Oftentimes it's uncomfortable to come in person, so we allow them that safe space behind the screen which is unfortunately what these children are used to so they can reach out in that capacity. We often have a conversation with them or sometimes there's pure mediation. We have a school counselor who will step in,” responded Giannantonio.



