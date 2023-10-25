‘And always beat me up’: Buffalo School student describes repeated bullying

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — School bullying remains tough for school families.

Processes are in place for reporting incidents of bullying in the Buffalo Public School District, but a city parent tells our 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley his son has faced repeated bullying.

“The parents know there's a problem. The students know there's a problem. When are they going to listen?" remarked Gary Cutright, Buffalo School’s parent.

WKBW Buffalo Public School parent Gary Cutright.

Buffalo Public School parent Gary Cutright reached out to me frustrated, saying his 9-year-old son Zachery has faced repeated bullying at his School #81 on Tacoma Avenue in north Buffalo.

Cutright says another student bullied his son five times, including trying to steal his cell phone and making a racist remark.

“Since then, where the kid demanded his lunch. The kid broke his iPad charger the third time. He got caught trying to steal my son's cell phone,” described Cutright. "And then the final straw came when Friday when he got pushed in gym class. my son says he jumped on his back. The school says there's no confirmation of jumping on the back.”

Zachery is in 5th grade. He also receives speech therapy two times a week. The boy was so upset with the bullying, that he wanted to tell me about it.

“It's super hard because he, he's literally always trying -- comes over and tried and always beat me up,” reflects Zachery Cutright.

“When this happens, how quickly are you able to tell your teacher what’s going on?” asked Buckley.

WKBW Zachery is in 5th grade at School #81.

“It takes like five minutes because I can't just go walk up to her. I have to raise my hand and it could take up to 10 minutes,” replied Zachery. “Do you feel like they believe you when you tell them what's happening?” questioned Buckley. “No,” responded Zackery.

“Ironically, the sign outside of School #81 reminds you that it's National Bullying Prevention Month.

Cutright reached out to the school and district and filled out a Dignity for All Students report known as DASA. He asked to have his son transferred to another school, but that was denied. Instead, Zachery was moved to another classroom.

WKBW Outside Buffalo Public School #81.

“The school district said that was the easiest solution to remove the kid from the classroom was a multi-step process. So, they're pretty much victimizing him taken away from his friends in there because they don't want to do their job and maintain discipline,” Cutright explained.

I did reach out to the school district and spokesman Jeff Hammond confirmed the district and school officials have had "multiple conversations" with Cutright to ensure the "student's best interests and needs were being met".

Hammond wrote, "All of the student's needs have been addressed."

WKBW Sign outside BPS #81 on Tacoma Avenue in north Buffalo.

“It's really just a slap in the face to put it bluntly, because I should not have to change his classroom to accommodate their policy. Yes, it's the easiest solution, but there should be consequences,” Cutright reacted.

Cutright said a “zero tolerance” policy is needed.

The Buffalo School District is facing a lawsuit from the family of a 12-year-old boy who died by suicide last May. The family claims he faced relentless bullying.