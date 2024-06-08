Watch Now
Diocese of Buffalo releases recommendations for Northern Erie Vicariate

The Catholic Center in Downtown Buffalo is the headquarters of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.
Posted at 8:23 PM, Jun 07, 2024

As the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is recommending the merging or closing of parishes, a new list of recommendations has been released for the Northern Erie Vicariate.

Under this plan, 10 parishes would be merging and 9 buildings would be up for sale if each parish family accepts the conditions.

Northern Erie Vicariate:

Family #15

  • Our Lady of Peace, Clarence — merge with Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary
  • St. Teresa of Avila, Akron
  • Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Williamsville
  • St. Mary, Swormville

Family #16

  • St. Leo the Great, Amherst
  • St. Benedict, Eggertsville – merge with St. Leo the Great. School to remain open
  • Christ the King, Snyder
  • St. Aloysius Gonzaga, Cheektowaga — merge with Christ the King
  • Infant of Prague, Cheektowaga — merge with SS. Peter and Paul
  • SS. Peter & Paul, Williamsville

Family #17

  • St. Andrew, Kenmore — merge with St. Timothy
  • Blessed Sacrament, Tonawanda — merge with St. Paul
  • St. John the Baptist, Kenmore
  • St. Paul, Kenmore
  • St. Timothy, Tonawanda
  • St. Stephen, Grand Island

Family #18

  • St. Amelia, Tonawanda
  • St. Christopher, Tonawanda
  • St. Francis of Assisi, Tonawanda— merge with Our Lady of Czestochowa
  • St. Andrew Kim RC Mission, Tonawanda — merge with St. Leo (Family #16)
  • St. Jude the Apostle, North Tonawanda — merge with Our Lady of Czestochowa
  • Our Lady of Czestochowa, North Tonawanda

Family #19

  • St. Pius X, Getzville — merge with St. Gregory the Great
  • Good Shepherd, Pendleton — St. Augustine site to close
  • St. Gregory the Great, Williamsville
