Diocese of Buffalo releases recommendations for Northern Erie Vicariate

As the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is recommending the merging or closing of parishes, a new list of recommendations has been released for the Northern Erie Vicariate.

Under this plan, 10 parishes would be merging and 9 buildings would be up for sale if each parish family accepts the conditions.

Northern Erie Vicariate:

Family #15



Our Lady of Peace, Clarence — merge with Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary

St. Teresa of Avila, Akron

Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Williamsville

St. Mary, Swormville

Family #16



St. Leo the Great, Amherst

St. Benedict, Eggertsville – merge with St. Leo the Great. School to remain open

Christ the King, Snyder

St. Aloysius Gonzaga, Cheektowaga — merge with Christ the King

Infant of Prague, Cheektowaga — merge with SS. Peter and Paul

SS. Peter & Paul, Williamsville

Family #17



St. Andrew, Kenmore — merge with St. Timothy

Blessed Sacrament, Tonawanda — merge with St. Paul

St. John the Baptist, Kenmore

St. Paul, Kenmore

St. Timothy, Tonawanda

St. Stephen, Grand Island

Family #18



St. Amelia, Tonawanda

St. Christopher, Tonawanda

St. Francis of Assisi, Tonawanda— merge with Our Lady of Czestochowa

St. Andrew Kim RC Mission, Tonawanda — merge with St. Leo (Family #16)

St. Jude the Apostle, North Tonawanda — merge with Our Lady of Czestochowa

Our Lady of Czestochowa, North Tonawanda

Family #19

