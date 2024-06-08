Diocese of Buffalo releases recommendations for Northern Erie Vicariate

As the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is recommending the merging or closing of parishes, a new list of recommendations has been released for the Northern Erie Vicariate.
Under this plan, 10 parishes would be merging and 9 buildings would be up for sale if each parish family accepts the conditions.
Northern Erie Vicariate:
Family #15
- Our Lady of Peace, Clarence — merge with Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- St. Teresa of Avila, Akron
- Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Williamsville
- St. Mary, Swormville
Family #16
- St. Leo the Great, Amherst
- St. Benedict, Eggertsville – merge with St. Leo the Great. School to remain open
- Christ the King, Snyder
- St. Aloysius Gonzaga, Cheektowaga — merge with Christ the King
- Infant of Prague, Cheektowaga — merge with SS. Peter and Paul
- SS. Peter & Paul, Williamsville
Family #17
- St. Andrew, Kenmore — merge with St. Timothy
- Blessed Sacrament, Tonawanda — merge with St. Paul
- St. John the Baptist, Kenmore
- St. Paul, Kenmore
- St. Timothy, Tonawanda
- St. Stephen, Grand Island
Family #18
- St. Amelia, Tonawanda
- St. Christopher, Tonawanda
- St. Francis of Assisi, Tonawanda— merge with Our Lady of Czestochowa
- St. Andrew Kim RC Mission, Tonawanda — merge with St. Leo (Family #16)
- St. Jude the Apostle, North Tonawanda — merge with Our Lady of Czestochowa
- Our Lady of Czestochowa, North Tonawanda
Family #19
- St. Pius X, Getzville — merge with St. Gregory the Great
- Good Shepherd, Pendleton — St. Augustine site to close
- St. Gregory the Great, Williamsville