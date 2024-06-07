15 family parishes recommended to merge within Buffalo vicariate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time, the Buffalo Catholic Diocese will recommend closing or merging, as it faces a financial crisis.

The Diocese has seven regional vicariates across Western New York committees made up of parish members from different churches.

Thursday night, the Buffalo Vicariate met with the Diocese to learn what would be recommended for all Catholic churches across the City of Buffalo.

That Vicariate will hear what city churches might be on the chopping block, in the future.

As the meeting wrapped up, 7 News' Pheben Kassahun spoke with two leaders in the parish; one shared his experience with church mergers while the other shard he is prepared for a challenge.

Fifteen family parishes have been recommended to merge within the Buffalo Vicariate.

The announcement was made in Thursday night's meeting at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, on Court Street, at the Mother Cabrini Social Center.

The 90-minute closed door meeting included trustees, priests and deacons. It went from 6:30 p.m. until a little after 8 p.m.

"Now, they take those recommendations back to their parish communities, they review them, give input, potential changes, what they see happening with them and they get back to us by July 15th," Vicar for Renewal Development for Diocese of Buffalo Father Bryan Zielenieski told Kassahun.

From July 15 to August 23, the Diocese leadership will review the alternative proposals, with an official list of recommendations coming out by September 1.

Father Brian said there was some shock as to how aggressive the diocese needs to be in its reshaping.

Rodney Richardson is the trustee and co-founder of St. Martin de Porres Church. The church is the only Catholic church in the Buffalo diocese with a majority-black congregation, and has about 350 registered parishioners.

Rodney Richardson explained, "Surprising. Some not good news. Some good news. Some challenging for certain parishes. It's going to take a lot of coming together and give and take."

St. Teresa Church trustee Tom Kilianski is no stranger to mergers.

He said there was a total of nine parishes have merged to St. Teresa's.

"Not everybody was expecting some of the recommendations that they're making today," Tom Kilianski said, "The Diocese has done their job and it's been months to a couple of years that they've been working on this. Not everybody is happy."

Father Bryan added that this a very difficult task.

He said he hopes parishioners understand the need to reorganize as part of the Chapter 11 process.

Father Bryan said, "This is not easy because you're dealing with people's spiritual lives. You're dealing with a place where they encounter God, where they've been baptized, been married. These buildings hold a very special, significant meaning."

Actual closings would begin in October and continue until June 2025.

The vicariates will hold another meeting for Northern Erie Vicariate, on Friday.

Catholic Diocese Communications Director Joe Martone told Kassahun, all the vicariates will have completed their meetings, by the end of next week.

The list of churches that have been recommended to merge by the Buffalo vicariate, as of Thursday night, are as follows:

Inaugurated Family #20



Holy Spirit, Buffalo — merge with St. Margaret

St. Mark, Buffalo merge with St. Margaret (school to remain open)

St. Rose of Lima, Buffalo — merge with St. Magaret

All Saints, Buffalo — merge with Assumption

Family #21



St. Lawrence, Buffalo — merge with Blessed Trinity

SS. Columba Brigid, Buffalo — merge with St. Stanislaus, Buffalo

Family #22



St. Anthony of Padua, Buffalo — merge with St. Louis

St. Michael, Buffalo — merge with St. Louis

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Buffalo — merge with St. Louis

Family #23



Coronation of the BVM, Buffalo — merge with Assumption

Family #30



St. John Kanty, Buffalo (St. Adalbert) — merge with St. Stanislaus

St. John Gualbert, Cheektowaga — merge with St. Stanislaus

Inaugurated Family #31



St. Martin of Tours, Buffalo — merge with Our Lady of Charity (school to remain open)

St. Thomas Aquinas, Buffalo — merge with St. Teresa

Family #32



St. Bernard, Buffalo — merge with Our Lady of Charity

On Watch List:

Holy Cross, Buffalo

St. Katherine Drexel, Buffalo

St. Casimir, Buffalo