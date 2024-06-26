City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda team up to 'Light Up The Sky' with fireworks display set for July 5th

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you like fireworks and live in the Tonawandas, you're in for a holiday treat.

The Twin Cities of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda are teaming up to "Light Up The Sky" with a massive fireworks display set for Friday, July 5th at 10 p.m.

"We are so happy to do this with North Tonawanda," said City of Tonawanda Mayor John White. "It cuts our money in half so we can come up with the beautiful fireworks that are going to happen and also the fact that we get to share with our brothers from North Tonawanda, and sisters, a great event like this."

Skylighters Fireworks is handling this year's fireworks display which will be set up on Tonawanda Island. The location will allow viewing both up and down the shore of the Niagara River.

"You can view it from Niawanda Park in Tonawanda, Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda, or Klimek's Veterans Park and many other locations," said City of North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec. "We really hope this becomes a staple of Western New York."

In past years fireworks displays have been held at Niawanda Park but due to the size of this year's show, a change of venue was needed with safety top of mind.

"We like to err on the side of caution," said Matt Shaw, Owner of Skylighters Fireworks. "We use a little bit larger footprint than the NFPA standard mandates. It helps to account for wind direction and wind speed, but we are trying to appeal to a larger audience so we need to shoot bigger fireworks which forces us to the island which is a great decision because it's going to be a fantastic fireworks display for everyone to see."

The fireworks range will be 600-800 feet. There will be first responders present during the event and Tonawanda Island will be closing its access from 9:30 p.m. until the end of the show for safety reasons.

The "Light Up The Sky" fireworks display is being entirely paid for by local sponsors. Organizers expect the show will draw thousands of people from Western New York in a partnership the mayors hope lasts for years to come.

"Any reason to bring the community together, to bring the Tonawandas together," said Tylec. "We are always looking at new ways to bring families out to give people something to do."

You can find a full list of fireworks displays across Western New York here.