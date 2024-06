Your guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking to watch fireworks for the Fourth of July? 7 News has created a list of where and when you can catch these displays across Western New York!

Cattaraugus County

Ellicottville

• July 3

• Ellicottville Distillery at 5462 Robbins Road

• Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

• July 4,5,6,7

• Holiday Valley at 6557 Holiday Valley Road

• Fireworks start at dusk, featuring the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

Olean

• July 4

• Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. along 550 East State Street

Chautauqua County

Bemus Point

• July 4

• Fireworks start at 10 p.m. along Chautauqua Lake

Dunkirk

• July 4

• Memorial Park at 59 Lake Shore Drive West

• Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Findley Lake

• July 4

• West Main Street

• Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Lakewood

• July 4

• Fireworks start at 10 p.m. along Chautauqua Avenue

• Live music from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Mayville

• July 4

• Lakeside Park at 78 Water Street

• Fireworks start at dusk

Salamanca

• July 4

• Seneca and Allegheny Resort and Casino at 777 Seneca Allegany Boulevard

• Fireworks start at dusk

Erie County

Akron

• July 3

• Veterans Park at 5929 Buell Street

• Fireworks start at dusk

Buffalo

• July 3

• Sahlen Field at 1 James D Griffin Plaza

• Fireworks start after the Buffalo Bison's game, featuring the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

Clarence

• July 4, 5, 6

• Great Pumpkin Farm at 11199 Main Street

• Fireworks start at dusk. Carnival is open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

East Aurora

• July 3

• Hamlin Park at 166 South Grove Street

• Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Lancaster

• July 4

• Central Business District at 177 Central Avenue

• Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Orchard Park

• July 4

• Orchard Park Middle School at 60 South Lincoln Avenue

• Fireworks start at dusk

Tonawanda

• July 5

• Fireworks start at dusk off Tonawanda Island along the Niagara River

Town of Tonawanda

• July 3

• Kenney Park at 2000 Colvin Boulevard

• Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Live music from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Food trucks from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Genesee County

Batavia

• July 3

• Dwyer Stadium at 299 Bank Street

• Fireworks start after Batavia Muckdogs game

Corfu

• June 30, July 1, and 4

• Six Flags Darien Lake at 9993 Alleghany Road

• Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

Niagara County

Lewiston

• July 4

• Academy Park at 851 Center Street

• Starts at dusk

Lockport

• July 3

• Mountain View Assisted Living at 5465 Upper Mountain Road

• Fireworks start at dusk

Niagara Falls State Park

• July 1, 2, 3, 4

• Viewing areas at Prospect Point, Terrapin Point, and Luna Island at 332 Prospect Street

• Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Olcott

• July 3

• Krull Park at 6108 East Lake Road

• Fireworks run from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

• July 3

• Olcott Gazebo Park at 5979 East Main Street

• Fireworks run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wheatfield

• July 4

• Oppenheim Park at 2713 Niagara Falls Boulevard

• Fireworks start when it's dark

Orleans County

Lyndonville

• July 4

• Lyndonville Lions Club at 2 South Main Street

• Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Wyoming County

Perry

• July 3

• The Club at Silver Lake at 3820 Club Road

• Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.