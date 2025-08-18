'Big ripple effect': WNY mother fights to protect anti-drunk driving law after son's life-changing accident

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York mother is taking her personal tragedy to the nation's capital, fighting to protect legislation that could prevent other families from experiencing the same heartbreak her family endures daily.

Holly Dawson, whose son Zackery was severely injured by a drunk driver in 2022, is heading to Washington D.C. for the 45th anniversary of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Her mission is deeply personal, advocating for the protection of the HALT drunk driving law, which requires the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to create rules mandating anti-drunk driving technology in vehicles.

"There are a lot of people from Western New York, unfortunately, who are victims who've lost loved ones, and I wanted to make sure people in Western New York knew that this was there," Dawson said.

The two-day event, scheduled for September 9 and 10, will feature demonstrations of existing technology designed to prevent drunk driving incidents, as well as a powerful candlelight vigil.

"Demonstrations of the technology that exists to help curtail drunk driving, so we'll have the technology, but we'll also have peer groups," Dawson said. "We're going to meet out at the mall and we're going to have a candlelight vigil, posting little miniature candles, 10,000 of them on the mall."

For Dawson, this advocacy work stems from a life-altering tragedy. In 2022, her son Zackery was catastrophically injured when a drunk driver ran a stop sign at 55 mph.

"As he was driving his car, and the man drove through a stop sign at 55 MPH into the driver's side door, and basically hit Zackery's car, pushed his car into a ditch, and then the man's truck drove over the top of Zackery," Dawson said.

The fact that Zackery survived at all is remarkable.

"Honestly, it's a miracle," Dawson said.

The accident left Zackery permanently disabled, and he now uses a wheelchair. While he has made progress, he can now eat and talk on his own and has not been hospitalized since October 2023. His recovery journey continues to be challenging.

"Our life is not the same, his brother's life is not the same," Dawson said. "It's like it has a very big ripple effect and you know you're affecting so many lives and changing the direction of so many lives."

Despite these challenges, the family remains focused on Zackery's continued recovery, with ambitious goals ahead.

"What's our goal for you to walk? Walk, yes. So we're going stand first and then walk, right? That's the goal for sure," Dawson said.

While MADD does not have funding for charter buses to the event, Dawson encourages Western New Yorkers affected by drunk driving to join her on Capitol Hill.

Here is the agenda for the two-day event:

Sept. 9:

Thought Leadership Roundtable, Tech Expo, and Reception will take place at 101 Constitution Ave., NW, Washington,

D.C. 20001.

Technology Expo: 1-7 p.m.

Thought Leadership Roundtable: 1-4 p.m.

Technology Demonstrations 4-5:30 p.m.

45th Anniversary Reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Sept. 10:

Capitol Hill Day will begin at 8 a.m. (meeting location will be shared closer to the event)

Group photo on the Capitol Steps at 4:30 p.m.

Candlelight Vigil will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the National Mall between Third and Fourth Streets.

**Please wear red, wear comfortable shoes, and bring an 8x10 picture of your family member, friend or yourself to honor and remember all who have been impacted by impaired driving.