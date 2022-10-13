21-year-old Wilson man fighting for life after August car crash

WILSON, N.Y. (WKBW) — On August 13th, Zackery Dawson was hit by a suspected drunk driver along Hunts Corner and Utley Road in Newstead.

Zackery was flown by Mercy Flight to the Erie County Medical Center, where he suffered multiple strokes, requiring a craniotomy to relieve pressure on his brain.

Dawson had been in a coma for weeks but recently has been able to open his eyes and move his mouth.

His mother, father, and sibling are coping by remembering the kind, God-loving, and caring 21-year-old he was before the accident.

“Zackery is super kind, and he is so smart we called him the encyclopedia,” said Leo Dawson, Zack’s dad.

His mother and family are speechless about what the future holds for their bright son.

"I mean here you are as a parent and you are looking at your 21-year-old who can really only open his eyes, and turn his head a little and move his mouth a little and literally cannot do anything else,” said Holly Dawson, Zack’s mom.

Zack’s family says that no words can describe what they are feeling when they see their son in a hospital bed.

“There are no adjectives for what we are going through and experiencing because all of those are insignificant they can't be enough."

But the community is wrapping its arms around the Dawson family. So far the School District of Starpoint has raised 4,000 dollars, with meal trains, and now a raffle with over one hundred items at the Cookie Cottage.

“We do this because that's what we do it's about the whole family. And people need to eat,” said Christine Hannum, co-owner of the Cookie Cottage.

Zack's GoFundMe has raised over $30,000 with a $50,000 goal.

