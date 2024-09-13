'We just want him back' North Tonawanda man recovering from drunk driver accident 2 years later

NORTH TONAWANDA — Two years ago, Zackery Dawsonwas hit by a drunk driver, changing his family's life forever.



Zackery Dawson, 23, was hit by a drunk driver on August 13, 2022, significantly altering his life.

After being in a coma and undergoing numerous surgeries, Zack has returned home with his memory intact.

The Dawson family is organizing a meat and basket raffle to raise funds for a wheelchair-accessible van for Zack.

Tickets for the raffle event on Saturday are sold out, but additional raffles for a beach house stay and Bills Mafia basket are available.

The family is grateful for Zack's progress, as he is now awake, talking, and slowly getting back to his daily activities.

"It's been a difficult but also a very humbling experience because of the amount of people who have helped us get through it," said Holly Dawson, mother of Zackery Dawson.

Zackery Dawson is a 23-year-old who had his life forever changed two years ago when he was hit by a drunk driver. After being in a coma and countless surgeries, his family is blessed he is back home with his memory intact.

The Dawsons are hosting a meat raffle and basket raffle on Saturday to get Zack a wheelchair-accessible van. Although the tickets to the meat raffle are sold out, you can buy a raffle for a beach house stay in South Carolina or a Bills Mafia inspired basket.

For the Dawsons, they are just happy to have Zack awake, talking, and working on getting better every day.

You can help the family by donating to their GoFundMe here.

You can Venmo Holly $20 for the Bills basket or beach house stay here.