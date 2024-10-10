'Exact medicine, just no hydration': BFLO Hydration shares creative way to deal with IV fluid shortage

BFLO Hydration is home to an elective, medical spa that treats at least 200 people weekly.

A majority of their clients come in for IV fluids.

"A lot of people benefit from just the vitamins, even if it's not the hydration. What's unfortunate about it is, we'll have to turn people away that we actually wouldn't. That's actually a lot worse for those people because our services keep people out of the emergency rooms," Julia Cerny, RN said.

Julia Cerny, RN works at BLFO Hydration and is a registered nurse.

Amanda Hicks is the co-owner of the wellness center, which was created almost six years ago.

"Your hydration status is really important and it's a key factor in a lot of chronic diseases," BFLO Hydration co-owner Amanda Hicks said.

Hicks and Cerny are now getting creative since there is a lockdown on IV fluids for medical spas like theirs and even doctor's offices.

"We've created some new protocols that don't require fluid administration, so we can essentially still start that IV on you and push the vitamins into your system, where you're going to get 100% absorption as you would. You're just not benefiting from the fluids at this time," Hicks explained.

Cerny added, "Just minerals in a syringe, rather than putting the minerals in the actual liter of fluids. So, the person is still getting all the vitamins and the minerals through the IV directly into the bloodstream but they are not getting dilution. They are not getting hydration. So, they are getting the same exact medicine, just no hydration."

However, Hicks said if the shortage continues, it could put them out of business for a while.

Area healthcare systems have also had to get creative.

Here is what Oishei Children's Hospital (OCH) President Dr. Stephen Turkovich told my colleague, Taylor Epps on Voices, on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

"We put together new protocols to make sure they can rehydrate children, in particular, of oral fluids; Gatorade in particular is really, really effective," Dr. Turkovich said. "Hopefully, open up some avenues that aren't available right now, including IV fluids from other countries."

Kaleida Health, where OCH is under, released this updated statement on Wednesday:

“In consultation with our physician and surgical leadership teams, we are meeting regularly to review availability of IV fluids and ensure we are following New York State guidelines. We continue to reduce utilizations, finding the balance between taking care of our patients and being mindful of limited resources.



“We have postponed a limited amount of elective surgeries for the remainder of this week. We will reassess once we understand what our allocation of IV fluids will be on Monday.



“Additionally, we have been working with our community partners and suppliers to access clinically-appropriate oral hydration sources, such as Gatorade and Liquid IV, to keep our patients hydrated before and during their hospital stay.



“Our frontline staff and providers have truly answered the call in response to this nationwide challenge, and credit goes to them for their innovation and collaboration to ensure seamless care for our patients.”

Here is Catholic Health Chief Physician Executive Dr. Victor Filadora, who spoke with 7 News on Monday.

Catholic Health Chief Physician Executive Dr. Victor Filadora said, "The first thing that we do is put the patient at the center and make sure that we're safely caring for our patients and making sure they're getting the best care that they can get."

Catholic Health released this statement on Wednesday:

"No change as of this very moment, but I believe we’ll have updates/changes to share tomorrow[Thursday]."

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center also released a statement on Wednesday, similar to Monday.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure that we are delivering the same high standards of care."

Meanwhile, Hicks at BFLO Hydration told me they are anticipating a four-month lockdown on IV fluids for small businesses like theirs, but things could change.

While the IV fluids are being allocated to people in need in emergency rooms, and dialysis centers, for chemo treatment, the med spa will continue to receive medical advice from their medical director, pharmacists and representatives for the best way moving forward.

Hicks added, "A calculation that has to be done to make we can effectively and safely administer vitamins in your veins. You don't just say, I want 25 grams of Vitamin C and we can't just safely give that to you."

BFLO Hydration is also expanding to a bigger space in Williamsville.

This upcoming Monday, you can expect the new wellness center to open its doors at 6461 Main Street.