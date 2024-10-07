'This is very serious': WNY hospitals seeing IV fluid shortage due to Hurricane Helene

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We saw the devastation that followed Hurricane Helene in southern parts of the country, but closer to home the storm is having an impact on local hospitals.

"This is really very serious," said Dr. Victor Filadora, Chief Physician Executive at Catholic Health.

What's going on?



Baxter International, a company responsible for 60% of the nation's IV fluid supply closed a plant

That plant is in North Carolina, impacted by Hurricane Helene

Hundreds of workers are still missing from the plant, so there's no telling when they'll re-open

How will this impact us in WNY?

Many hospitals here get their IV fluids from Baxter, so operations may be limited depending on where you go.





Catholic Health WKBW "They are Catholic Health's sole supplier of fluids so this is affecting our organization pretty significantly," said Dr. Filadora. Catholic Health received 40% of what they would normally use, so now they have to pivot. They postponed surgeries on October 4 and 7. "We are pursuing other venues and looking at other institutions that don't use as much, you can imagine as this is evolving our buffer is shrinking and you never want to get to zero," said Filadora. Kaleida Health WKBW They're feeling the impact as well. A spokesperson tells 7 News they're closely monitoring the situation. "Our top priority remains ensuring the safety and well-being of our patients. We have implemented proactive measures to manage and conserve our existing supply, while working diligently to secure alternative options," said Elizabeth Ortolani, Kaleida Health Spokesperson. At this time they are not rescheduling surgeries. ECMC WKBW Also feeling the impacts. We're told they have accessed some extra IV fluids and are conserving it. "Our primary concern is the health and well-being of our patients and there has been no interruption to our services. We have been in regular contact with the NYS Department of Health, colleagues throughout the nation’s healthcare environment and industry representatives. We will continue to monitor this evolving national situation closely,” said Peter Cutler, Sr. VP of Communications & External Affairs for Erie County Medical Center Corporation.

How will this impact healthcare workers?

We brought this question to the CWA, a union representing workers at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Buffalo General Medical Center, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and others.

"I haven't heard that there's been any layoffs or downsizing of staff, folks have been offered voluntary paid time off," said Debbie Hayes, Upstate New York Area Director for the CWA.

She says healthcare workers are still busy working on emergency and critical needs in our hospitals.

All say they're watching the situation closely as it develops.