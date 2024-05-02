‘As a Jewish student, it's incredibly difficult’: University at Buffalo students respond to campus unrest

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — Calm returned to the University at Buffalo North campus in Amherst Thursday following arrests Wednesday night during a large pro-Palestinian protest.

Chants of “no more genocide”, “free Palestine” and “SUNY students have no fear” were at the UB campus Wednesday night.

WKBW Protesters on UB's North campus Wednesday night.

But campus unrest hit the North campus. According to university leaders, some individuals with “no known affiliation” to the school infiltrated a peaceful protest as they tried to set up an encampment.

"If you fail to leave the premises you will be arrested,” warned police.

UB police were joined by State Police, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo, and Amherst police warning students to leave or face arrest.

WKBW Police on UB campus Wednesday during the protest.

A protester, who did not want to give his name, spoke with 7 News Wednesday night.

WKBW Protester at UB campus who did not want to give his name.

“And we were all sitting down very peacefully. We had a couple of people speaking about why they were there. There were 30 more cop cars here. They were pushing us back. One of them called a girl antifa,” stated a protester.

15 people were arrested for failing to comply. But UB says ten of those arrested have no affiliation with UB. The five others are university students.

“We all support the peaceful right to protest,” stated Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Executive.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was asked about the campus arrests while appearing at an event in downtown Buffalo Thursday morning.

WKBW Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Executive.



“I think it does need to be noted that the majority of the individuals who were arrested were not students at the University at Buffalo and we're just trying to figure out who those individuals were from a standpoint of -- are these individuals have a long-standing history of just protesting and getting arrested,” remarked Poloncarz.

Some students say the arrests stomped on their right to free speech. But a statement from UB reads in part that "While the decision to arrest individuals occurred after multiple discussions, communications and warnings to protestors, UB police prioritized the safety and security of the university community".

Two police officers were assaulted and treated for minor injuries.

WKBW Police on UB North campus during protest.

“I think that they have to step in to reduce violence, when necessary, but I think that the quality of free speech should be upheld,” commented Joseph Marziale, UB student.

WKBW Joseph Marziale, UB student.

“Made me a little upset being Jewish myself, just to see that people are kind of instigating other students,” described Madelaine Kaplan, UB student.

WKBW Madelaine Kaplan, UB student.



On Thursday the campus was calm and peaceful, but unrest from the night before is upsetting some students.

“I am Jewish, so as a Jewish student, it's incredibly difficult. I know a lot of us are feeling incredibly unsafe right now, and you just want peace on both sides,” explained Izzy Yallof, UB student.

WKBW Izzy Yallof, UB student.

Some Jewish students tell me what is very distributing is some of the messaging that was painted on a Buffalo statue on the north campus using the star of David.

WKBW This Buffalo located on the UB North campus painted by protesters.

“Is that just a desecration of the Star of David?” Buckley asked. “It is, honestly, I think that everyone should be able to be proud of who they are, and, you know, show that off. but when people do things like that, it's very disheartening,” replied Kaplan.

"That we're becoming so desensitized to antisemitism on college campuses, and it's becoming a real issue,” responded Yallof.

