Pro-Palestine protests erupted at UB's North Campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students of the University at Buffalo organized a protest to call for ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestine on Wednesday leading several students arrested during protest.

According to students, the protest started at 3pm at the school's student union.

By the end of the night, the protest had moved to several locations on campus.

At around 8:30pm, students reported classmates being tackled to the ground and taken into custody by police.

The gathering of students and police ultimately ended in front of Capen Hall.

Police left the scene at around 9:45pm.