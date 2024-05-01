Buffalo State students hold peaceful Pro-Palestine walkout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo State joins college campuses around the country, with students walking out of class to support Palestine.

Chanting, writing messages on the plaza and holding signs, students stood in solidarity with people living in Gaza in a peaceful protest Wednesday.

Taylor Epps Hanley read poems and led chants at the protest



"We are not trying to make a political statement, we are trying to let our organizers know, of our government and our city that this is inappropriate and the students do not support this," said Scarlett Hanley, organizer of the walkout.

At it's height there were more than 100 students there. She says it's empowering and this is what the students need to be doing.

"Regardless of who the people being murdered are, it is not deserved and genocide is never the option," said Hanley.

Taylor Epps Jewish students hold an Israeli flag and signs saying, "Bring them home now"





Just a few yards away, some Jewish students gathered for a counter-protest.

"I feel it is my civic duty to support the Jewish community in Buffalo and not only Buffalo, but for the students across college campuses currently," said Kathleen Morath, a senior at Buffalo State.

Students tell 7 News they wish their peers would do more research and hear from both sides.

"It's not Israel versus Palestine in my point of view, it's Israel versus Hamas," said Morath.

Following this demonstration, students joined students at the University at Buffalo for a solidarity march.