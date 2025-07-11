'Hannah Strong': North Tonawanda teen’s cancer journey inspires blood drive efforts

North Tonawanda, N.Y. (WKBW)— At just 14 years old, Hannah Koepsell has endured more medical battles than most face in a lifetime.

Diagnosed with high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) B-cell in June 2022, Hannah completed her initial treatment in June 2024, ringing the victory bell at Roswell Park. But in a heartbreaking twist, her cancer returned that November.

This time around, treatment included reinduction chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and a bone marrow transplant in February 2025, with Hannah’s younger brother stepping up as her donor.

Throughout her treatment journey, Hannah has received about 135 blood transfusions. In critical moments, those donations made all the difference.

“We're having a blood drive, because all the blood banks are low for even at Oisheis, they're low," Hannah said.

"We're having them so kids like me and kids that need transfusions can get their the transfusions they need."

Moved by their experience and determined to help other families in need, the Koepsell family began organizing blood drives in early 2023.

On Thursday, they hosted their seventh blood drive, this time in partnership with ConnectLife at the Rescue Fire Company in North Tonawanda.

The need is especially high right now for Type O blood, which can be used for patients with leukemia, immune conditions and during emergencies.

“You don’t know that your blood can be going to save a child’s life,” said Hannah’s mother, Patti, reflecting on the emotional moment they were able to meet one of Hannah’s blood donors in person.

Jaime, a ConnectLife phlebotomist, emphasized the importance of donations from people with O-negative and O-positive blood types.

“Babies can have it. Adults can have it. Leukemia, immunocompromised people can have it,” she said. “If you have one of those O blood types, just get out there and donate.”

Despite her ongoing recovery, Hannah is eager to return to school in the srping and even more determined to continue advocating for blood donation.

“It’s important to donate blood,” she said. “Because everyone needs blood to keep going.”

You can find additional information on blood donation here.