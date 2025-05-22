North Tonawanda brother gives sister the gift of a lifetime in what doctors call a rare circumstance

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The past three years have been far from easy for 14-year-old Hannah Koepsell, of North Tonawanda.

You may know her as #HannahStrong, and you probably saw her in a special video surprise to Josh Allen after he won NFL MVP. She was the Honorary Hero for Leukemia Lymphoma Society's Visionaries of the Year local chapter, and has been helped by PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

In June of 2022, at 11-years-old, Hannah was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. After finishing treatment last summer, the cancer relapsed in November of 2024. Hannah had just made the cheer team when she got the news.

"I went and got my blood work done, and then my mom calls my dad crying her eyes out because something was wrong with my blood work," explained Koepsell.

During her battles the community rallied around here. Many became familiar with her story of strength, including the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and her beloved Buffalo Bandits.

"For something you never want to be part of, the support is unbelievable," said Patricia Koepsell, Hannah's mom. "Every corner you turn someone wants to help."

People were getting swabbed to see if they were a match to donate bone marrow to Hannah.

Luckily a match came through...and he lived only feet away from Hannah. Her 10-year-old brother Jackson was a perfect match, a sibling circumstance that doctors said there was only 25% chance of happening.

"So I was in the hospital, and what I remember from this is the doctor came running in and she's like 'Jackson is a perfect match," explained Hannah. "I wasn't feeling very good, and it kind of made my whole day, because we knew who was donating and helping me survive."

I asked Jackson if he even realizes what he did for his sister, "no he replied...maybe someday."

"He's a sweet kind loving brother," said Hannah. "He's very funny, and he's helped me through the whole entire process."

Hannah's message to kids battling cancer out there is: "You could do this, stay strong, be yourself and kick cancer's butt

The personable, outgoing, tough teen is still at home due to her compromised immune system. Hannah said she looks at life differently now, and recalls singing "Hey Jude" in the hospital to help her stay strong, and believe she will be able to go back home.