North Tonawanda City Market named #1 Farmers Market during national Farmers Market Celebration

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The city of North Tonawanda is getting national attention for its farmers market. According to the American Farmland Trust – Farmers Market Coalition, the North Tonawanda City Market is the best farmers market in the country.

City leaders announced Thursday they had received a letter congratulating them on the achievement, saying the market placed first in the state, the Northeast region and the nation as part of the 15th annual Farmers Market Celebration, with 18,326 votes. More than 2,000 farmers markets across the country participated in the celebration.

Picasa North Tonawanda City Market

“The excitement that this competition created was something like I have never seen before at our farmers market. From the farmers, vendors, media, community, businesses, and people both young and old, everyone was all on board," said market manager Chris Delprince. "It was such a beautiful thing to see how people came together to support our market."

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec credits Delprince with helping put the market on the national radar.

"Our market is over a century old and has always been a special place where our wonderful farmers and vendors can come and present their products. We are so very proud of all the people who rolled up their sleeves to help get out the votes that put us over the top, especially our Market Manager Chris Delprince, who worked tirelessly to maximize the exposure that we needed," Tylec said. "We are honored and humbled to be designated as the number one farmers market in the nation.”

The North Tonawanda City Market has been a community staple for 115 years. You can read more about it here.