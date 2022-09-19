North Tonawanda’s City Market contender for top NYS Farmers Market

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — You have just a few more hours to vote for New York's #1 Farmers Market.

North Tonawanda City Market is asking for your help to become the top market. Right now, it sits in second place behind the Patchogue Outdoor Market in Patchogue, N.Y.

Locally owned and operated since 1908, the North Tonawanda City Market is one of the oldest farmers markets around.

Since then, farmers have made sure their produce are fresh and top of the line for WNY families to enjoy.

You can help the market take home the title of '#1 NYS Farmers Market' today.

Cast your vote for the North Tonawanda City Market, or a market of your choosing, online at this link.

Voting closes Monday evening.

The winner of the contest will win a piece of the $10,000 prize pool.

The contest is run by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition.