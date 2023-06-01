North Tonawanda City Market is bigger, better and busier than ever

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW-TV) — The North Tonawanda City Market has new energy and is bigger and better than ever according to long time vendor Brenda Yager. She says "It's ever changing. I think people will be real surprised if they come back."

Mayor Austin Tylec went after grants, donations and sponsors and hired Chris DelPrince as the market manager. Chis says "Even though we had great vendors here we didn't have great infrastructure."

Chris fixed up the place and brought in new vendors and the hundred year old market was recently voted #2 in New York State and #13 in the country. Chis adds that "business is up 25%".

The farmers have some produce now and lots of flowers. The NT City Market is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 7am until 1pm.

Chis and the mayor say there are some great events coming up, including their first Corn Festival. You can get more information at their Facebook Page.