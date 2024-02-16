No more cash: Buffalo Bisons say card or digital payments only for those beloved ballpark hot dogs this season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Take me out to the ball game. But leave the cash at home. The Buffalo Bisons and Sahlen Field say they're only taking credit and debit cards or digital payments in 2024.

The Bisons are going cashless for all concessions, merchandise, vending and restaurants. But you can still use cash if you're buying tickets at the box office.

This is all an effort to increase the overall ballpark experience. The Bisons say they've added more payment devices to help with this transition.

Season ticket concession dollars will still be used just like years past. If you have any existing Bisons Bucks — don't worry. Those are still good but you'll have to exchange them at a designated area inside the ballpark for a Bisons gift card.

If you haven't circled your calendar yet, opening day at Sahlen Field is Friday, March 29. And here's a refresher that details this year's promotional games with all kinds of deals and giveaways.

