Buffalo Bisons release 2024 promotional schedule

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons have rolled out this year's promotional schedule as the team prepares to head into the season.

The Herd will start the season on March 29 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders with an ice scraper giveaway planned for Opening Day.

The first fridaynightbash! will be on April 12 when the Bisons take on the Rochester Red Wings.

On May 12 there will be a Mother's Day fanny pack giveaway and moms and children can run the bases after the game.

The fan-favorite Star Wars Night is scheduled for May 25.

On June 16th the Bisons will celebrate Father's Day with an ECMC Logo Baseball giveaway and you'll be able to play catch on the field after the game.

Other highlights include Lacrosse Night with the Buffalo Bandits on June 27, Independence Eve with the BPO on July 3, WNY MRI Strike Out Cancer event on August 11, Women in Sports night on August 23, and Hockey Day with the Buffalo Sabres on September 7.

\You can view the full promotional schedule below.

More information is available on the Bisons' website.