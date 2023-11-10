No criminal charges will be filed in connection to deadly Lockport Cave boat tour incident

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lockport Police Department has announced it has completed its investigation into the deadly Lockport Cave boat tour incident and has determined no criminal charges will be filed.

"After a full review of the information gathered, and in consultation with the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office, we have determined that there is not sufficient evidence to support criminal charges in this matter. Our investigation is now closed."

One person was killed and 11 others were injured after a boat capsized during a Lockport Cave tour on June 12.

On the day of the incident, Lockport Fire Department Chief Luca Quagliano said the boat became unbalanced and capsized at the end of the cave. Quagliano said the boat can safely hold 40 people and 29 were on board at the time of the incident, 28 visitors and one staff member.

Investigators said 65-year-old Harshad Shah of Niagara Falls died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted. 11 others were taken to area hospitals for minor injuries.

The Lockport Cave announced in August that it reopened for walking tours.