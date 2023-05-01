No criminal charges will be filed after Rochester concert ended in deadly crowd surge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following a multi-departmental investigation, the Rochester Police Department and Monroe County District Attorney's Office announced there is "no basis for criminal charges" after a Rochester concert ended in a deadly crowd surge.

The following joint statement was released Monday:

"The City of Rochester coordinated a comprehensive, multi-departmental investigation into the tragic incident at the Main Street Armory on March 5, 2023, in which three people lost their lives.



The City’s Law Department, Police and Fire Departments, Department of Neighborhood and Business Development and Code Enforcement teams conducted an extensive investigation over several weeks. The teams completed numerous interviews and comprehensive inspections, and compiled the information for consideration by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.



Based on the information and evidence, both the RPD and DA’s Office determined that there is no basis for criminal charges in this case.



In light of the tragedy at the Armory, the City is reviewing its entertainment licensing procedures to identify and implement additional conditions that would increase safety and security for entertainment patrons in Rochester."

The incident occurred in early March at the Main Street Armory in Rochester. Three women were killed after the GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes concert ended in a crowd surge. One of the victims, 33-year-old Rhondesia Belton, a Buffalo native, was a City employee, who worked in the City of Buffalo Traffic Violations Agency. 35-year-old Brandy Miller of Rochester and 35-year-old Aisha Stephens of Syracuse were also killed.

Mayor Byron Brown

A few days later the Rochester Police Department denied the Main Street Armory's entertainment license renewal.

13 WHAM in Rochester reported in late March that public records at the Monroe County Clerk's Office showed the building was sold.