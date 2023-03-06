Three women, one from Buffalo, are dead after Rochester concert ends in stampede

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three women, one from Buffalo, are dead after a Rochester concert ended in a stampede Sunday night.

The stampede occurred just after 11 p.m. at Main Street Armory after a GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes concert ended.

One of the victims, 33-year-old Rhondesia Belton, was provided life-saving measures by EMS, police officers, and security, but succumbed to her injuries.

Belton, a Buffalo native, was a City employee, who worked in the City of Buffalo Traffic Violations Agency.

This is another difficult day for our City’s workforce and our entire community. I join all of our City employees in mourning the loss of one of our own. 33-year-old Rhondesia M. Belton was hired last year and worked in the City of Buffalo Traffic Violations Agency. — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) March 7, 2023

She tragically lost her life yesterday while attending a concert in Rochester. Her family, friends, and colleagues are devastated and left to mourn this tragic loss. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/7l6kjVwafB — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) March 7, 2023

35-year-old Brandy Miller of Rochester and 35-year-old Aisha Stephens of Syracuse were also killed in the stampede.

Reports are claiming members of the crowd heard gunshots, which caused the concertgoers to panic while exiting the venue. The crowd surged and rushed toward the exit which is when the stampede occurred.

WHAM

Officers detailed outside of the venue were eventually able to make their way inside, where they found the three female victims inside the venue with significant injuries.

Another seven people with injuries sustained during the stampede also arrived at local hospitals throughout the night.

The Rochester Police Department has reported that they do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed during or after the concert.

The Main Street Armony initially canceled all events this upcoming weekend.

On Thursday police announced the Armory's renewal application was denied which means it is now prohibited from hosting "any public entertainment, which includes concerts, amplified music, and athletic events or games, including volleyball or cheerleading."