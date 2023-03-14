Loved ones remember Buffalo woman who died at Rochester concert

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Family and friends said goodbye to Rhondesia Belton at Tuesday morning's wake and funeral service. Belton was one of three women who died at a concert in Rochester last week.

Belton's godmother, Talisha McClain, and godsister, Paige Williams, were emotional saying farewell to Belton.

"She was a beautiful girl. She always strived for everything she wanted. She was loving. She was caring. She was always happy," Williams said.

One by one, people filled Mount Moriah Baptist Church for the wake and funeral.

"Desia just had a strong personality, outstanding personality," McClain said.

Belton died in a crowd surge after a show at Main Street Armory in on March 5th. It's a tragedy that McClain and Williams said should have never happened.

"Something needs to be done about it. Three lives have been taken. How many more lives can you take tragically like that? We should not be here today," Williams said.

McClain and Williams describe the 33-year-old as a beautiful person inside and out.

"Always helping. Always there for people. Always looking out for people. She was just a really, really strong woman," McClain said.

They also want her to be remembered for her radiant personality.

"She was also so sweet and caring and loving, and I'm not just saying that, this is really who she was. That's why it's such a tragedy that she had to go like this," Williams said.

WKBW Loved ones said an emotional goodbye to Belton on Tuesday morning.

Now, the family wants answers about what happened that night and want those who were involved to be held accountable.

"I want us to find out exactly what happened. I want justice for my goddaughter," McClain said.

Main Street Armory issued its first statement since the concert deaths on Monday:

The Main Street Armory, Scott Donaldson, and his team are devastated by the events that occurred on March 5, 2023. Our deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and loved ones of Rhondesia Belton, Brandy Miller and Aisha Stephens. Over the years, the Armory has successfully hosted hundreds of events. The Armory is confident that when the investigation concludes it will be determined that the Armory complied with all applicable codes, regulations, and laws, as it has in the past. The City took unilateral action in denying the Armory’s renewal for an entertainment license and inaccurately stated that Scott Donaldson simply “failed” to appear at a meeting requested by the City to be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Mr. Donaldson’s attorney contacted the City on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, and requested that the meeting be adjourned until later in the week, or early the following week as he was engaged in another legal matter. The City summarily dismissed this reasonable request and decided to deny the renewal of the entertainment license, a license that the Armory possessed for years. Mr. Donaldson, on behalf of the Armory, cooperated fully with the City on the date of the incident, and continues to do so by consenting to the City’s request to inspect the premises which is scheduled to occur on a date chosen by the City. The thought of hosting another concert at the Armory while the families, friends and loved ones of these women grieve remains the furthest thing from Mr. Donaldson’s mind. Again, the Armory and its team’s thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and all members of the community impacted by Sunday’s events.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the funeral expenses and Belton's 3-year-old son.

"She loved him more than anything. I've never seen a love like that before," Williams said.

Her family is hoping her legacy lives on as loved ones mourn a life they say was taken too soon.

"This did not have to happen. This did not have to happen," McClain said.

