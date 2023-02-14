Niagara SPCA says farewell to Lloyd, the rescue pit bull and other pets gone too soon

NIAGARA FALLS — You may remember Lloyd, the rescue pit bull. He was in the care of the Niagara SPCA with kidney failure but his final months were filled with adventures. He even spent some time here at WKBW.

"We've since settles in our post Lloyd world and we're ready to talk about it a little bit now," said Amy Lewis, SPCA Executive Director and Lloyd's Foster Caretaker.

It's been just over a month since Lloyd passed away. Many gathered together Monday evening to honor the dog they said loved to love and be loved.

"So Lloyd was my foster dog," said Lewis. "He spent about 6 months with me and he was just kind of one of a kind. From the moment I met him in the shelter this frail, little, old dog in the kennel."

However, soon after their love at first sight, the harsh reality of life set in.

"We then learned that he was in

so we knew what that meant for him but I also saw that light," said Lewis.

It's the light inside of furry friends so many will always remember. Several names of pets gone too soon were illuminated on a display inside of Otto Redanz Funeral Home in Niagara Falls. People were able were able to donate $10 to the SPCA to have a bag with their pets name included. The dozens of bags lit with candles inside was a representation of the support Lloyd was given when he was still alive.

"I think its because of all the adventures and the love the community gave him he really surpassed his life expectancy," said Lewis.

Lewis said in her 18 years of involvement in animal welfare she's never experienced an animal who so easily captivated the public.

"After straying Lloyd was once again apart of a family. All be it a family of several thousands who rallied behind him," said Lewis.

While many hearts are heavy as old memories come back to light, Michael Goodlander, Owner and Caregiver of Otto Redanz Funeral Home, said there was still a reason to smile.

"Obviously people that might be here today might actually have some bad memories of being here because we laid somebody to rest and honored them but you know what it's also about celebrating life and celebrating the life of these beloved pets and Lloyd," said Goodlander.

Lewis said Lloyd's life has given so many a reason to celebrate. Thanks to him, the Niagara SPCA says their Hospice Foster Program has been resurrected.

"Lloyd started a movement of getting out with your senior dog that we hope doesn't stop with his passing," said Lewis.