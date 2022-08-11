The adventures of Lloyd – Lloyd visits AM Buffalo

Today on AM Buffalo is all about Lloyd and making this senior pup’s day one to remember. Stepping into to tell us more about Lloyd’s story is Amy Lewis, chief administrative officer from the Niagara County SPCA. She says, “Lloyd is a dog that came in as a stray, just in really bad shape. He was very skinny, we did some testing on him and he is in advanced stage kidney failure. Initially we didn’t think he was a dog we could place so certainly euthanasia was on the table, but I met him and had some time with him, and he had so much life we just couldn’t bring ourselves to make the decision. So initially it started that the staff were going to create a bucket list for him but the more time we spent with him, the spunkier he got.”

Lloyd has certainly become a celebrity. Everywhere he goes, Amy says, people ask, is that Lloyd. She says he is 12 years old and has an incredible zest for life. Amy tells us they started the adventure because everywhere they go Lloyd likes to explore and along the way they discovered he loves swimming.

Lloyd definitely got the ‘king for a day treatment’ today. He is loving his brand-new bed that he has received today from Elmwood Pet Supplies. They heard he was coming on AM Buffalo today and they wanted to do something special for him.

Lloyd also received a relaxing treatment that will help just about any level of stress melt away from Susi Rosinski, a Reiki master. She is known as the Reiki master for animals. Reiki is a Japanese system developed in the early 1900’s. She says, “It is for spiritual development for us but it also brings stress relief and relaxation to ourselves as well as the animals.”

Chef Darian Bryan cooked up a delicious steak dinner. It is the same steak dinner that he is making for the Bills at training camp. Needless to say, Lloyd loved it.

Shaq Lawson from the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Bills store gave Lloyd his very own jersey.

Amy says, “When Lloyd came to us, he was a dying dog. He weighed 43 pounds and would stand up and he would get tired. Through this process, love is a powerful tool, and he is spreading that love, but he is also getting so much love from the community, and I think it has given him a sense of purpose. We really think he was sent to us. And everyone he meets loves him and so it is that message of love is spreading.”

Lloyd is just one dog of 70 that they have at the Niagara County SPCA, many of which are available for adoption.

For more information on the Niagara County SPCA and adopting a pet you can visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/theniagaraspca.

