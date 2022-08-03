Watch Now
Niagara County Legislature declares August 3 'Lloyd Day' in honor of dog from Niagara SPCA

Niagara County Public Information Officer
Niagara County Legislator Jesse Gooch is joined by Lloyd, Niagara SPCA Board President Jennifer Pitarresi and Emily Walter, Niagara SPCA Volunteer Coordinator, as he reads the proclamation declaring Wednesday “Lloyd Day” in Niagara County.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Aug 03, 2022
NIAGARA COUNTY (WKBW) — The Niagara County Legislature has declared August 3 'Lloyd Day' in honor of a dog from the Niagara SPCA.

In July the SPCA announced it was looking for fosters for a dog, Lloyd, that arrived as a stray and wasn't claimed.

According to the SPCA, Lloyd is in end-stage kidney failure and has a large tumor on his back leg. He has now spent a few weeks at the facility and officials are hoping to make the last days of his life "the best he's ever had."

The SPCA has received an outpouring of support since his arrival and has been showcasing his "adventures" each day on its Facebook page.

