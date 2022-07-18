NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara SPCA announced Monday it was looking for fosters for a dog, Lloyd, that arrived as a stray and wasn't claimed.

According to the Niagara SPCA, Lloyd is in end-stage kidney failure and has a large tumor on his back leg. He has now spent a few weeks at the facility and officials are hoping to make the last days of his life "the best he's ever had."

The SPCA released a statement that said in part:

"We would love to find a foster home for Lloyd who will help him fulfill a bucket list. Take him to the beach, take him for ice cream, a burger or lay with him in the grass on a sunny day. All the things that a good ol' boys deserves. Failing a foster for whatever time he has left, we'd happily let those approved "check" Lloyd out for the day.



We can't bear the thought of euthanizing Lloyd until we know he's ready. Right now, he's happy and loves life. Worse yet, we can't bear the thought of Lloyd spending his final days in a kennel. No dog deserves that, but especially a good, loyal boy like Lloyd.



If you are interested in being Lloyd's full-time foster or even if you'd like to spend the day with Lloyd, please email us at fostercare@niagaraspca.org.



We'd love for Lloyd's final days to be photographically chronicled. We plan to work on a little project to help more dogs like Lloyd in the future.



Lloyd loves people and doesn't mind dogs. We don't know how much time Lloyd has left- he could be with us for 3 weeks or 3 months." - Niagara SPCA

In an update on its Facebook page Wednesday, the Niagara SPCA said it has received over 200 calls and emails from those interested in hanging out with Lloyd. "We appreciate everyone's support and interest and we will get back to you as soon as possible!"