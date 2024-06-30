Watch Now
'We are feeling good': Buddhist monks celebrate the end of their walk for world peace

It's been quite the journey, following the story of the Buddhist monks walking for peace. That journey came to an end Saturday.
Posted at 10:18 PM, Jun 29, 2024

A closing ceremony took place at the Ralph C. Wilson Welcome Center in Niagara Falls State Park.

"I wanted to try to enhance my spirituality by meeting with them...I'm feeling at peace here in my city," said Evalina Harris who came to the ceremony.

The monks say they're proud of what they accomplished.

"We are feeling good, very good," said Kamron Yaemyuen, a Buddhist monk.

Their next journey will take them to Thailand.

