'I'm crying': Buddhist monks on 2,000-mile journey to promote peace draw fans as they arrive in WNY

IRVING, N.Y. (WKBW) — A group of Buddhist monks from Thailand are on the final leg of an extraordinary journey.

They have been walking from Florida to the brink of Niagara Falls.

They left from Key West on March 29 and are scheduled to arrive in the Falls on June 29.

On Monday, they left Dunkirk early in the morning and began trekking into Erie County.

They were greeted by members of the Seneca Nation and other fans along Route 20 in Southern Erie County.

Their goal is to promote world peace.

“We want everybody to know peace comes from inside,” Than Sunan told 7 News’ Senior Reporter Maki Becker during a stop at the Native Pride Travel Plaza in Irving.

Dozens of people who have been following the group through their Facebook page met them at the plaza and along Route 20.

"I'm crying. You know, It's crazy because I heard about their journey yesterday,” said Brooke Dimmer of Dunkirk. She was on a motorcycle ride with her dad, Mark Dimmer, and was searching for the monks when they finally came upon them.

Many drivers pulled over for a chance to meet the monks. Some brought cold beverages. Others walked with them.

The monks don’t carry much with them, just their orange robes and well-worn sandals, and rely on strangers along the way for food and shelter.

Sunan says it’s a way to get people to open up their hearts and share peace.

The group was scheduled to arrive in Hamburg on Monday night. They were expected to then travel through Buffalo and spend a few days in Grand Island before the grand finale at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 29.

