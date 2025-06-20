'It's too hot': Some WNY school districts adjust schedules for next week due to expected excessive heat

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — Excessive heat is expected in Western New York early next week, and that has some school districts adjusting schedules.

Several school districts will have half-days on Monday and Tuesday at elementary schools because of the expected excessive heat. That includes Buffalo, Amherst, Williamsville, and Niagara Falls, which will adjust next week to keep students from overheating classrooms. Many older school buildings do not have air conditioning, making the final days of school tough in the month of June.

"And this heat–it’s too much, way too much,” said Giana Young, an eighth-grade student at Gaskill Preparatory School.

“Is it hard for you when you’re in a classroom and it's hot?” I asked.

“Yes, it's too hot,” said Brielle London.

Gaskill Preparatory students in the Niagara Falls City School District told me it's very uncomfortable to be inside a hot classroom.

“It gets to a point where it is so uncomfortable and students could get dehydrated very quickly, become ill, nauseous when they do get overheated, and the same with adults – we have to keep an eye on them as well,” Gaskill Prep principal Derek Zimmerman said.

"Other people have like conditions and stuff — asthma triggers during heat — I have asthma myself,” Washington explained. “And how does that make you feel when it's really hot?” Buckley asked. “Just don't want to do work. Don't want to be in a class and want to go to the nurse or something,” seventh-grade student Imani Washington said.

Gaskill Prep is getting air conditioning for the next school year, but for schools without AC, a new state law, the Classroom Heat Bill, goes into effect this September to keep kids and teachers safe.

The law will require districts to adjust inside a classroom if it reaches 82 degrees, but if it reaches 88 degrees, students must be removed from the classrooms.

“I’m a mom, I have two school-aged children, I think it's responsible leadership to think about the health and the safety of our young people,” said State Senator April Baskin.

Senator Baskin told me that with so many older city school buildings, it's important to adjust school days next week.

Check with your school district to see if it has adjusted its schedule for the excessive heat. You can find the adjustments being put in place in the Buffalo Public Schools, Williamsville Central School District and Amherst Central School District here.