Some WNY school districts announce half days for some students next week due to expected excessive heat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some Western New York school districts are making adjustments to next week's schedule as excessive heat is expected to impact the region.

City of Buffalo

Buffalo Public Schools announced there will be a half day on Monday, June 23 and Tuesday, June 24 for all students in Early Childhood, elementary, and middle school grade levels (Pre K- Grade 8). The district said lunch will be served to all students before their dismissal, and the students will be released three and a half hours earlier (10:55 a.m., 11:45 a.m., and 12:35 p.m.) than their typical dismissal times.

According to the district, no changes have been made to the NYS Regents exam schedules. High school students will be expected to report for their regularly scheduled Regents exams throughout the rest of the week.

The district said systems are being adjusted to cool buildings overnight and large capacity fans and water have been distributed to schools. Scheduled Moving Up and Graduation Ceremonies will not change and staff will remain at their assigned locations for full workdays.

Williamsville

The Williamsville Central School District announced there will be a half day on Monday, June 23 and Tuesday, June 24, for its elementary students. The district said early dismissal times, along with adjustments to end-of-year activities for elementary school students, will be communicated by building administrators by the end of the week. Just for Kids (JFK) will not be available after school on Monday or Tuesday, although its morning programs will operate as scheduled.

According to the district, middle schools already have half days and exams. High school students only report if they have an exam. The middle and high schools will have no change in scheduling. Exams cannot be rescheduled.

Below is the schedule provided by the district:

Elementary Schools



﻿﻿Monday, June 23rd - Half day

﻿﻿Tuesday, June 24th - Half day

﻿﻿Wednesday, June 25th - Half day (previously scheduled/last student day)

Middle Schools



Monday, June 23rd - Half day (previously scheduled)

Afternoon exams will continue as scheduled



﻿﻿Tuesday, June 24th - Half day (previously scheduled)

﻿﻿Afternoon exams will continue as scheduled



﻿﻿Wednesday, June 25th - Half day (previously scheduled/last student day)

High Schools



﻿﻿Monday, June 23rd - Morning and afternoon

Regents Exams and local exams will continue as scheduled

﻿﻿Tuesday, June 24th - Morning and afternoon

Regents Exams and local exams will continue as scheduled

﻿﻿Wednesday, June 25th - Morning Regents Exams and afternoon local exams will continue as scheduled (last student day)

Amherst

The Amherst Central School District has confirmed to 7 News that there will be a half day for elementary school students on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

In December 2024, Governor Kathy Hochul signed off on the classroom heat bill that requires all districts to develop plans to help students and teachers stay cool during the summer months. The bill takes effect in September.

