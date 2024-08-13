CSX taking action after train jumped tracks and crashed into garage in Niagara Falls in July

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — In July, a CSX train jumped the tracks and crashed into a garage in Niagara Falls at the corner of 35th Street and Seneca Avenue.

The train stopped just feet from the family's bedroom and thankfully no injuries were reported.

According to CSX, two employees were on the train and they were trying to operate and re-position it but it began to roll as a result of human error. At a certain point, they realized they couldn't stop it and they jumped off.

The family invited me inside their home the day after the crash and described what they experienced. 'It was loud': Niagara Falls family cleaning up after train crashed into garage

Now, nearly a month later, the family who lives there is worried it could happen again.

Walking with Dean Harris near what used to be his garage, he pointed out there was no fence and nothing was taken care of. Harris and his wife have not been sleeping well ever since.

"Every time she hears the train now she jumps out of bed because obviously we don't have a barrier here and we were told yesterday that they were working on putting one in but who knows when that's going to happen," Harris said.

A CSX spokesperson told me it will be placing stone piles and a bumping post at the end of the track by Monday and until then the track will be taken out of service.