NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police, firefighters and other first responders are on the scene of a train crash in Niagara Falls Monday morning.

WATCH BELOW: Raw video from the scene of the train crash. CSX train jumps tracks, crashes into garage in Niagara Falls

Video from the scene shows the CSX train jumped the tracks and crashed into a garage at the corner of 35th Street and Seneca Avenue.

A map of the area shows the tracks turning and coming to an end at the location of the crash.

Google Maps

There has been no word yet from officials on exactly what caused this incident or if anyone was hurt.