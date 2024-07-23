'It was loud': Niagara Falls family cleaning up after train crashed into garage

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police, firefighters and other first responders were on the scene of a train crash in Niagara Falls Monday morning.

It was just around 8:30 a.m. when the CSX train jumped the tracks and crashed into a garage at the corner of 35th Street and Seneca Avenue.

CSX train jumps tracks and crashes into garage in Niagara Falls; no injuries reported

On Tuesday, CSX said that the cause of the crash is under investigation but confirmed that the train was not equipped for remote control operations.

According to CSX, two employees were on the train and they were trying to operate and re-position it but it began to roll as a result of human error. At a certain point, they realized they couldn't stop it and they jumped off.

No one was injured but the homeowners told 7 News if their car wasn't parked inside the garage, they're not sure what may have happened. They are worried this could happen again.

On Tuesday, they invited me inside to show how close the bedroom is to where the train crashed.

"You can actually see where the train line comes and ends. She got woken up. It was loud," said Dean Harris. His wife was asleep in the bed at the time of the crash.

The home has been in their family for decades and they told me it was also hit by a train back in the 70s.

As the investigation continues Harris wants to see changes.

"Get rid of that line or shorten it so this doesn't happen in the future so we can all rest easy here," said Harris.