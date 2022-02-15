Niagara Falls man sentenced to life in prison for killing man and woman in May 2020

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing a man and woman in May 2020.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced Billy Benton Jr. was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing Brian Harris and Sonia Hamilton in May 2020. He also received a sentence of 40 years in connection to an unrelated shooting in January 2020.

Benton Jr. was found guilty of murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in November 2021.