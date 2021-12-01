Watch
Niagara Falls man found guilty of killing a mother and son

Posted at 8:28 PM, Nov 30, 2021
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man has been found guilty of a double murder from May 2020, according to the Niagara County District Attorney's Office.

Officials say Billy Benton Jr. was found guilty of murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney's office says Benton killed 60-year-old Sonia Hamilton and 32-year-old Brian Harris.

"These were awful, brutal killings," said District Attorney Brian Seaman. "A mother and her son were taken from their family in an act of terrible violence."

The district attorney says the maximum penalty is life imprisonment without parole.

