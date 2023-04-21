Niagara Falls man sentenced for leaving the scene of a fatal crash

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced a 59-year-old David Draper of Niagara Falls has been sentenced to two to six years in state prison for leaving the scene of a fatal crash without reporting.
The crash occurred on Lewiston Road in September 2022 and Draper pleaded guilty in January to striking and killing 61-year-old Barry Tierney who was riding his bike.
“The evidence in the case showed that the defendant had been drinking and that was the reason he did not stop and call police. Because he didn’t stop we will never know what his blood alcohol content was. The law, however, makes leaving the scene of a fatality the same level offense as a Vehicular Manslaughter, because nobody should be able to obtain a benefit from fleeing the scene.”
- Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman