Niagara Falls man sentenced for leaving the scene of a fatal crash

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced a 59-year-old David Draper of Niagara Falls has been sentenced to two to six years in state prison for leaving the scene of a fatal crash without reporting.

The crash occurred on Lewiston Road in September 2022 and Draper pleaded guilty in January to striking and killing 61-year-old Barry Tierney who was riding his bike.