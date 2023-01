LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced a Niagara Falls man has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

According to the district attorney'/s office, 59-year-old David Draper pleaded guilty Monday to leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident without reporting. Draper admitted to striking and killing 61-year-old Barry Tierney who was riding his bike on Lewiston Road in September 2022.

Draper will return on April 20 to be sentenced.