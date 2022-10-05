Lewiston Police arrest Niagara Falls man in connection to deadly hit-and-run

TOWN OF LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lewiston police say they've arrested and charged a Niagara Falls man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The department said in a release on Tuesday that 59-year-old David Draper was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash for driving away after he hit Barry Tierney with his car early in the morning of September 11.

Tierney was riding his bike along Lewiston Road in the Town of Lewiston at the time. The 61-year-old died at the scene.

A judge set Draper's bail at $5,000 cash; he is due back in court on October 19.